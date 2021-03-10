Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DCO. Truist raised Ducommun from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $646.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,472,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 522.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

