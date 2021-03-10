DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Ecofin Advisors Ltd

Ecofin Advisors Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. DTE Energy accounts for 1.5% of Ecofin Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ecofin Advisors Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,883 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,444,000 after acquiring an additional 374,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,211,000 after acquiring an additional 352,858 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $37,441,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,652,000 after acquiring an additional 204,633 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

DTE Energy stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $122.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,733. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.18. DTE Energy has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

