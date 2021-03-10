DREP (DREP) Reaches One Day Volume of $21.33 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. DREP has a market cap of $49.18 million and $21.33 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DREP has traded 75.6% higher against the US dollar. One DREP coin can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00056415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.09 or 0.00790176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00026679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00066375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00030645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00041426 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 9,988,391,166 coins and its circulating supply is 3,975,555,465 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

