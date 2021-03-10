Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 746,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,208 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 460,166 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 396,663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the period. 16.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a market cap of $505.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.41. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $15.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 592 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

