Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Stake Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Domtar were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Domtar by 40.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 349,987 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Domtar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,466,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Domtar by 25.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,286,000 after purchasing an additional 205,001 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Domtar during the third quarter worth approximately $3,904,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Domtar by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 83,224 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UFS opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. Domtar Co. has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of Domtar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

UFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UFS upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

