Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR opened at $107.59 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $115.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 36.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.