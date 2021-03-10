Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DLTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $107.59 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $115.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average of $100.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,578,000 after buying an additional 390,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,360,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,364,000 after purchasing an additional 26,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,985,000 after purchasing an additional 373,301 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,857,000 after purchasing an additional 589,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 3,041,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,788,000 after buying an additional 102,600 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

