Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Short Interest Update

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the January 28th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $108.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

