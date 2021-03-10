DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Up 10.6%

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) shot up 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $214.53 and last traded at $213.22. 4,395,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 3,376,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.84.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCU. JMP Securities increased their price objective on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.74.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.12.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,730.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,923,362 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 18,498.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,625 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,499,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in DocuSign by 225.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

