Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 141.50 ($1.85).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Dixons Carphone to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

DC stock traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 134.30 ($1.75). 1,496,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,463. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 100.62. Dixons Carphone has a 1-year low of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 133.50 ($1.74). The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.90.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

