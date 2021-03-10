Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Shares Down 5.3%

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) shares were down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 million, a PE ratio of 300.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Diversicare Healthcare Services alerts:

In other Diversicare Healthcare Services news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 58,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $213,948.28. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing centers, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.