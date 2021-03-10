Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stock Holdings Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 9.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $55.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

