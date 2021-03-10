Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.16

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by 20.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Digital Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 386.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.2%.

Shares of DLR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,891. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.67 and a 200 day moving average of $142.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.53.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,713 shares of company stock worth $7,322,151. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

