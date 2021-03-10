Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DRNA. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.43.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $26.62 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $23,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $193,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,053,032 shares of company stock valued at $24,730,801. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,445,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,790,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after purchasing an additional 272,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 235,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 314.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 228,035 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

