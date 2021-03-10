DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Short Interest Down 19.7% in February

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 28th total of 7,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 219,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. Analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

