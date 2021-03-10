Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FANG. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.31.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

