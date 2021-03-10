DHT (NYSE:DHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered DHT from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist initiated coverage on DHT in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.10 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.81.

NYSE DHT opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $840.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of -0.08.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DHT will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,213,000 after acquiring an additional 462,375 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,629,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,728,000 after acquiring an additional 144,300 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,470,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 310,738 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 681,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 465,669 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 255,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

