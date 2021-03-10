Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.23

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.23 and last traded at $52.92, with a volume of 49529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average is $48.31.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

