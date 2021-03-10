Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €50.83 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.83 ($59.80) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €48.02 ($56.49).

DPW opened at €44.65 ($52.53) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €42.10 and its 200-day moving average is €40.39. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

