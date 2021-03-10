Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.23

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and traded as high as $1.23. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 10,920 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.92%.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

