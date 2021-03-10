DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) PT Raised to $70.00 at Craig Hallum

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DMTK. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DermTech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.20.

DMTK opened at $46.56 on Friday. DermTech has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.34 million, a PE ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Burkhard Jansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $61,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $206,630. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,755,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,703,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DermTech by 111.6% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DermTech during the third quarter worth approximately $934,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

