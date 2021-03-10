Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

DENN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Truist cut Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Denny’s from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Shares of DENN opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Denny’s will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 600.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

