DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Update

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the January 28th total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,101.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNACF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DeNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DeNA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get DeNA alerts:

DNACF stock opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. DeNA has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09.

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.