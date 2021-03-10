Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $325.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DE. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.20.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $352.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.45 and a 200-day moving average of $262.95. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $363.31. The company has a market capitalization of $110.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 333.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,221,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 124,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,496,000 after purchasing an additional 49,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

