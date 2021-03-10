Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market capitalization of $26.65 million and $1.32 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0895 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00056021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00010346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.58 or 0.00786444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00026672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00065955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00030614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00041100 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,654,979 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

