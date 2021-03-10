David B. Weiner Sells 7,000 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $65,730.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $33.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

