Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) versus National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Danske Bank A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bankshares has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Danske Bank A/S and National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danske Bank A/S 17.37% 7.08% 0.30% National Bankshares 30.34% 8.23% 1.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Danske Bank A/S and National Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danske Bank A/S 2 2 1 0 1.80 National Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

National Bankshares has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.01%. Given National Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Bankshares is more favorable than Danske Bank A/S.

Dividends

Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. National Bankshares pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Danske Bank A/S and National Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danske Bank A/S $6.74 billion 2.52 $2.26 billion N/A N/A National Bankshares $53.94 million 4.58 $17.47 million $2.65 14.38

Danske Bank A/S has higher revenue and earnings than National Bankshares.

Summary

National Bankshares beats Danske Bank A/S on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services. It also provides wealth and asset management, pension savings, and insurance solutions, including life, health, and accident; and mobile banking services. In addition, the company provides mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, as well as trades in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Baltics, Germany, and Poland. Danske Bank A/S was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository services, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. National Bankshares, Inc. operates 24 branch offices, a loan production office, and 24 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

