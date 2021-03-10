Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Insider Kevin Beatty Buys 16 Shares

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) insider Kevin Beatty bought 16 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 917 ($11.98) per share, with a total value of £146.72 ($191.69).

Kevin Beatty also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Daily Mail and General Trust alerts:

On Monday, February 8th, Kevin Beatty purchased 19 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 792 ($10.35) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($196.60).

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 911 ($11.90). The company had a trading volume of 102,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 997 ($13.03). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 834.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 738.44. The company has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DMGT. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daily Mail and General Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 807.14 ($10.55).

Daily Mail and General Trust Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.