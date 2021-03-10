Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Insider Kevin Beatty Buys 16 Shares

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) insider Kevin Beatty bought 16 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 917 ($11.98) per share, with a total value of £146.72 ($191.69).
Kevin Beatty also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 8th, Kevin Beatty purchased 19 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 792 ($10.35) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($196.60).
Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 911 ($11.90). The company had a trading volume of 102,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 997 ($13.03). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 834.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 738.44. The company has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22.
Daily Mail and General Trust Company Profile
Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.
Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.