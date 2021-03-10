D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 15,005 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,005 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Snap by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.21.

In related news, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,660,039.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,735,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,421,819.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $555,228.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,765,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,939,165.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251 over the last three months.

Shares of SNAP opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average of $43.31. The company has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of -70.52 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

