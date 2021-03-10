D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,419 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919,935 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,848 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,058 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,545 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,808,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY stock opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on KEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.53.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

