D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 319.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 303.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $901,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 298.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $4,330,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 897,522 shares of company stock valued at $182,615,580 over the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Summit Insights raised CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $179.75 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of -374.47 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.13.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

