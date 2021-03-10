D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.21 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $134.93 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

