CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CyberOptics by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CyberOptics by 538.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CyberOptics by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CyberOptics stock traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 53,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,820. The firm has a market cap of $181.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $43.48.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%. Equities analysts expect that CyberOptics will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

