Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CURLF traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. 2,704,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,306. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46. Curaleaf has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $18.38.

CURLF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $23.00 to $32.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Curaleaf to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curaleaf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.21.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

