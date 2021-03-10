Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of CRKN opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $6.09.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

