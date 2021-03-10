CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Short Interest Down 19.0% in February

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the January 28th total of 10,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $30,490,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 897,522 shares of company stock valued at $182,615,580. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $179.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.13. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $251.28.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.40.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.