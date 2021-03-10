Critical Survey: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Cortexyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -233.45% -328.70% -71.11% Cortexyme N/A -37.78% -35.24%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.03, indicating that its stock price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortexyme has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Cortexyme, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 3 8 0 2.73 Cortexyme 2 1 4 0 2.29

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $11.38, suggesting a potential downside of 5.76%. Cortexyme has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.81%. Given Cortexyme’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cortexyme is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Cortexyme shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Cortexyme shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Cortexyme’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $48.83 million 43.88 -$108.90 million ($0.94) -12.84 Cortexyme N/A N/A -$36.98 million ($1.94) -20.65

Cortexyme has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. Cortexyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals beats Cortexyme on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

