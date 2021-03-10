Critical Comparison: Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) vs. Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) and Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and Crescent Point Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nostrum Oil & Gas -520.92% -9.77% -1.43% Crescent Point Energy -166.19% 4.03% 1.85%

28.7% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and Crescent Point Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Point Energy 0 4 7 0 2.64

Crescent Point Energy has a consensus price target of $5.61, suggesting a potential upside of 32.03%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and Crescent Point Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nostrum Oil & Gas $322.13 million 0.00 -$989.93 million N/A N/A Crescent Point Energy $2.51 billion 0.90 -$778.70 million $0.54 7.87

Crescent Point Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Volatility and Risk

Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -0.4, meaning that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. The company operates proved and probable reserve of 138 mmboe. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

