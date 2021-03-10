Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. Crexendo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.38%.

NASDAQ CXDO opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.09 million, a P/E ratio of 110.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15. Crexendo has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CXDO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded Crexendo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Crexendo, Inc provides unified cloud communication, communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

