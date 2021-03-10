Credit Suisse Group Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $275.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $230.02 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $208.55 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.49.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,796,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $782,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,255,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

