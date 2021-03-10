Crédit Agricole (CRARY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS: CRARY) recently:

3/2/2021 – Crédit Agricole was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

2/25/2021 – Crédit Agricole had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/24/2021 – Crédit Agricole was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

2/18/2021 – Crédit Agricole was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “sell” rating.

2/12/2021 – Crédit Agricole had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/9/2021 – Crédit Agricole was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/8/2021 – Crédit Agricole was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Crédit Agricole was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Crédit Agricole was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/27/2021 – Crédit Agricole was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Crédit Agricole was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

1/13/2021 – Crédit Agricole had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Crédit Agricole stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.84. Crédit Agricole S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole S.A. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

