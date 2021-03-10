Cowen Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.82.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of PLNT opened at $81.85 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,169.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.15.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.