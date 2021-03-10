Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.71

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.71 and last traded at $38.64, with a volume of 24786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.87.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COWN. TheStreet raised Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cowen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,339,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cowen by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Cowen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Cowen by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

