Cowen Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $435.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $365.00 to $435.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DECK. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $323.00.

NYSE DECK opened at $322.63 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $340.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $165,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,493,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,787,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,809,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,125,104. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

