Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Lowered to $405.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $435.00 to $405.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $377.08.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $311.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $276.34 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.19. The company has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,784,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after buying an additional 283,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,298,000 after buying an additional 139,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

