Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Lowered to $399.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $435.00 to $399.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $377.08.

Shares of COST stock opened at $311.42 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $276.34 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.19.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

