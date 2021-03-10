CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $39,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in CoStar Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $801.30. 6,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,228. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $500.24 and a 1-year high of $952.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $884.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $871.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 107.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $897.82.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

