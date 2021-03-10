Contrasting Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) and CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX)

CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX) and Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CTGX Mining and Konami, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTGX Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Konami 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares CTGX Mining and Konami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CTGX Mining and Konami’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than CTGX Mining.

Volatility and Risk

CTGX Mining has a beta of 37.2, indicating that its share price is 3,620% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Konami has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Konami shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of CTGX Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Konami beats CTGX Mining on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTGX Mining

CTGX Mining, Inc., through its subsidiary, Sackets Harbor Brewing Company, develops, produces, and markets micro brewed beers. The company offers its products under the brand names of War of 1812 Amber Ale, Railroad Red Ale, Thousand Island Pale Ale, 1812 Amber Ale Light, and Harbor Wheat. It also develops complementary products, such Sackets Harbor Coffee and Sackets Harbor Brewing Co. Root Beer. The company was formerly known as Harbor Brewing Co., Inc. and changed its name to CTGX Mining, Inc. in November 2012. CTGX Mining, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

About Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

