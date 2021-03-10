Contrasting Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Enerplus pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Enerplus pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enerplus has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and PermRock Royalty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Enerplus and PermRock Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $945.62 million 1.39 -$195.73 million $0.79 6.49 PermRock Royalty Trust $10.44 million 6.02 $8.84 million N/A N/A

PermRock Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enerplus.

Profitability

This table compares Enerplus and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus -130.21% 2.91% 1.54% PermRock Royalty Trust 18.25% 3.61% 3.56%

Volatility and Risk

Enerplus has a beta of 3.18, suggesting that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Enerplus and PermRock Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 2 9 0 2.82 PermRock Royalty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Enerplus presently has a consensus target price of $5.86, indicating a potential upside of 14.25%. PermRock Royalty Trust has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 41.86%. Given Enerplus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Enerplus is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats Enerplus on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 10.6 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 26.6 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 181.1 MMbbls of tight oil; 22.7 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 31.6 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,167.3 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties consist of 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

