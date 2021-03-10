Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Continental Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $32.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,223,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,965 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $8,554,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 368,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

